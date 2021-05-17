Man shot while sitting in Mooretown home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot while sitting in his home in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Shreveport Police received reports of a shooting on Rufus Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.
SPD says a man was sitting in his home when he heard gunshots outside and was shot in the hip. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have no suspects at this time.
