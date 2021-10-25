Man shot, wounded in Allendale; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in Allendale that left a man seriously wounded.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Poland Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh and stomach. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital with injuries police described as serious.

The man told police he had no idea who shot him, and police say they have no suspects.