Man shows up to fire station in N. Shreveport with gunshot wounds, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for information in connection with a shooting in Shreveport’s Cooper Road neighborhood where a man was critically injured by gunfire Tuesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of David Raines Boulevard about a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a 30-year-old man was brought to Shreveport Fire Station #6 with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries and he is still in critical condition.

SPD says officers were able to find what they believe to be the crime scene at the corner of Linear Street and Willie Mays Street. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called to the scene. CSIU collected shell casings and other evidence while detectives canvassed the neighborhood searching for witnesses. Investigators believe that a white sedan, possibly a Chrysler may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information in connection with the shooting is asked contact SPD at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or download their app, P3Tips. Tips submitted through the Crime Stoppers network are anonymous and qualify for cash payouts if the information leads to an arrest.

