Man, teen face charges after allegedly firing shots at woman outside Natchitoches home

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man and a 15-year-old are facing attempted murder charges after they allegedly fired shots at a woman outside of her Natchitoches home.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Allen St.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, the victim told officers that two people inside a vehicle began shooting at her while she was in her driveway.

Detectives were later able to identify 21-year-old DeAndre Butler, of Natchitoches, and a 15-year-old as the two suspects in the vehicle.

Butler was arrested and charged with Principle to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Investigators have secured an arrest warrant for the teen who is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858.

You may also provide tips at http://www.tipsubmit.com/ or through your smartphone by downloading the free app or by texting “Text-A-Tip” to 274637. Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.

