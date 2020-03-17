Man tries to steal woman’s vehicle while she was pumping gas

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera trying to steal a woman’s vehicle while she was pumping gas.

According to the Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division, the attempted theft happened back on Feb. 27 at the Walmart gas station in the 4000 block of Barksdale Blvd.

The man is described as a white male, standing 6′ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a tan and green jacket, blue shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com.

