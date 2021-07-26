Man wanted for allegedly spray-painting fire truck in Desoto parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Desoto parish deputies are on the hunt for a man accused of spray painting a fire truck in early July.

According to the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Harley Clay Giecek, 20, is wanted for simple burglary and criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti.

Deputies say on or around July 5, Giecek and another person unlawfully entered a Desoto Parish Fire District 8 Fire Station, on Carmel Loop, and intentionally damaged a fire truck.

Giecek and the person he was with spray-painted graffiti on the inside and outside of the truck.

Source: Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office

The extent of the damage was so bad it resulted in the fire truck being inoperable. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has one suspect involved in this crime in custody and is seeking information from the public in an attempt to locate Harley Giecek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 318.872.3956.