Man wanted for attempted armed robbery at Bossier City Circle K

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who tried to rob a convenience store in Bossier City.

The incident happened back on Jan. 10 at the Circle K in the 4600 block of E. Texas St.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division, a man walked into the store and demanded cash from the clerk. When the clerk told the man he couldn’t open the register, the man reached towards his waistband which made the clerk believe the man may have had a weapon.

After threatening the clerk’s life the man asked the clerk to open the ATM but the clerk told him they couldn’t open it.

The man then walked out of the store and left in a white Mitsubishi.

The man is described as a heavy set, black male standing between 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall who is between 30 to 35 years of age. He was wearing a white shirt, white jacket, black shorts, a black hat with a gold colored “P” on the front on it, and a gray facemask.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.