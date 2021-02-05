Man wanted for attempted murder charge after argument on social media supporting law enforcement

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An argument over law enforcement support on social media allegedly turned into a shooting in Opelousas. Now, police say the shooter and one other unknown person are wanted in connection with the incident.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, 25-year-old Daveon Josiah Finley, of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media over a post supporting law enforcement back in August 2020. Finley began to threaten the victim, stating he was going to fight the victim at their home.

On Aug. 24, 2020, Guidroz says, Finley and an unknown person were captured on surveillance cameras stopping near the victim’s house. Finley and the unknown person both got out of the vehicle, calling the victim outside. When the victim stepped out, the unknown person fired a shotgun at the victim, wounding them with multiple BB wounds.

The victim ran inside the house. Finley and the unknown person returned to the vehicle and drove away.

Several attempts have been made to locate Finley but were unsuccessful, said Guidroz. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. Landry Crime Stoppers are featuring Finley on their Facebook Fugitive Friday program in an attempt to locate him. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this wanted person, they can contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516.

A person can also contact Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app to submit the information. All calls and tips are anonymous and you can receive up to a $1,000 reward if your anonymous information leads to Finley’s arrest.