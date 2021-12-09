Man wanted for attempted murder in Monroe arrested in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder out of Monroe, Louisiana is behind bars after being arrested in Texarkana Thursday.
Texarkana, Arkansas police say they got a call around 8 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious person in the 700 block of Hickory St. After talking with the person, 23-year-old Christopher Williams was identified as the suspect in the attempted murder in Ouachita Parish.
Williams was taken to the Miller County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Monroe, Louisiana.
