Man wanted for breaking into Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a man wanted for breaking into a Shreveport home.

The burglary happened in early October in the 900 block of Ratcliff St.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a black male walking around the inside the home after he allegedly broke into it.

Anyone who has information about this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-155129 with your tip.

