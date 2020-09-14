Man wanted for burglarizing Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man accused of breaking into a Shreveport home earlier today.

The burglary happened Monday, Sept. 14 in the 6500 block of East Ridge Dr.

Investigators were able to obtain surviellance video which showed the man burglarizing the home.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-144469 with your tip.

