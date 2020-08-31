Man wanted for burglary at Shreveport Family Dollar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man accused of breaking into a Family Dollar in south Shreveport.

The burglary happened back on June 28 in the 7400 block of Line Ave.

Shreveport Police were able to obtain surveillance video which showed the man inside the business.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD #20-103273 with your tip.

