Man wanted for burglary in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a man accused of a burglary in Shreveport.

The burglary happened on Jan. 17 in the 1800 block of Ashton St.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect and provide photos in hopes of getting this man identified.

Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-010512 with your tip.

