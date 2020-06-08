SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man wanted for criminal property damage in Shreveport.

The incident happened on May 31 in the 400 block of Clyde Fant.

Investigators were able to secure store surveillance video of the man from the location.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please include tip # 20-085339 with your tip.

