Man wanted for holding up employees at Bossier City Dollar General

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of robbing Dollar General employees at gunpoint.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division, on Sunday a man walked into the store armed with a black gun, demanded money, and then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a black male, in his 30’s standing between 5’5″ and 5’6″ tall and weighing 180 lbs. He had a short black fade and a lazy or possibly crossed right eye. He was also wearing a black jacket with a gray stripe hoodie, blue pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit your tip at www.p3tips.com/.