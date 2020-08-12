Man wanted for stealing cash from person inside Bossier City casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are trying to track down a man who allegedly stole money from another person inside a Bossier City casino.

According to the Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division, on July 19 a man went inside to the Boomtown Casino in the 300 block of Riverside Dr. and took $500 from a patron.

The man is described as a middle-aged black male wearing a dark-colored tee shirt and a Dallas Cowboys ball cap.

Surveillance video showed the business man driving away from the area in a dark colored Ford SUV.

Anyone who can identify this man but wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip.