Man wanted for stealing cash from person inside Bossier City casino

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are trying to track down a man who allegedly stole money from another person inside a Bossier City casino.

According to the Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division, on July 19 a man went inside to the Boomtown Casino in the 300 block of Riverside Dr. and took $500 from a patron.

The man is described as a middle-aged black male wearing a dark-colored tee shirt and a Dallas Cowboys ball cap.

Surveillance video showed the business man driving away from the area in a dark colored Ford SUV.

Anyone who can identify this man but wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss