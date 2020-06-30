Man wanted for stealing lawn equipment from Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing lawn equipment from a Shreveport home.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on June 22 a man walked into a yard in the 6600 block of Long Timbers Dr. and stole a piece of equipment.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-099376 with your tip.

