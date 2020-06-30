Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson, state officials update on state’s response to COVID-19

Man wanted for stealing lawn equipment from Shreveport home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing lawn equipment from a Shreveport home.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on June 22 a man walked into a yard in the 6600 block of Long Timbers Dr. and stole a piece of equipment.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-099376 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss