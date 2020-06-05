Man wanted for theft at Shreveport Family Dollar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man accused of stealing items at a Family Dollar in Shreveport.

The theft happened on May 25 in the 7400 block of Line Ave.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-083627 with your tip.

