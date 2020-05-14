Man wanted for theft at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man wanted for stealing items from a Walmart in south Shreveport.

The theft happened back on May 3 in the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a white male enter the store and leave without paying for his merchandise.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who knows this man’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-069933 with your tip.

