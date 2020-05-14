Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson update on state’s response to COVID-19

Man wanted for theft at Shreveport Walmart

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man wanted for stealing items from a Walmart in south Shreveport.

The theft happened back on May 3 in the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a white male enter the store and leave without paying for his merchandise.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who knows this man’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-069933 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss