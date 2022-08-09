SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police detectives are looking for a man who stole items from a store and threatened a store employee with a weapon.

Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at Walmart located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

When police arrived, employees told them a male suspect was walking out of the store without paying for items. A store employee confronted him, and he threw an object, hitting the employee in the face. He then showed a weapon and threatened the employee before fleeing the scene.

SPD obtained surveillance footage of the man they believe committed these offenses and asked the public to help them identify him.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case should contact Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. To supply information anonymously, contact the Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember, Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.