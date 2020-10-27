Man wanted for trying to steal multiple cigarette cartons from Bossier convenience store

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL?KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man who allegedly tried to steal over a dozen cigarette cartons from a Bossier City convenience store.

The attempted theft happened back on Oct. 13 at the Circle K in the 2800 block of Airline Dr.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a black male walk into the store’s stock room and fill a black trash bag with cigarette cartons.

The man had put 19 cartons of cigarettes worth $1,240 in the bag before he was interrupted by a store employee.

Investigators said the man, who was wearing a black and grey shirt with blue jeans, then drove away in a silver sedan.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity but wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.

