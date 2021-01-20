Man wanted in armed robbery at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man wanted for armed robbery at a Shreveport business.

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Hollywood Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a black male, who was armed with a gun, walked into the business, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was also seen on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact (318) 673-7300 option 3. You can also call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-007877 with your tip.