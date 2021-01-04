Man wanted in armed robbery at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Shreveport business.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 24-year-old Cameron Williams is accused of holding up the Family Dollar in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Dr. back on Nov. 27.

Anyone with information on where Williams could be is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.