Man wanted in boat theft at Toledo Bend Lake

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man who was seen on video driving off in someone else’s boat at Toledo Bend Lake.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man allegedly stole the boat from the Merritt Mountain area.

The man is also accused of taking several plastic gas cans.

Anyone who has information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Det. McNeely at (318) 590-9475.