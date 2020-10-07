Man wanted in Bossier City drill theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who allegedly stole an expensive drill from a Bossier City home.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, back on Sept. 17 surveillance video showed a Hispanic male walk into the victim’s yard and take a $100 Dewalt drill from the front porch.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit your tip at www.p3tips.com/.

