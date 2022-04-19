HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for robbery in Bossier Parish is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing in East Texas early Tuesday.

Police say a Bossier City man led deputies on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning before crashing in Marshall. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it all started around 5:30 Tuesday morning when Hallsville police tried to stop a car that was speeding along Hwy 80. The driver, later identified as George Reed, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that exceeded 110 mph.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tyler Owen says deputies were called in to assist as the chase moved out of Hallsville and headed eastbound toward Marshall.

Police were getting ready to put out spikes when Reed crashed trying to avoid colliding with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of SL390 and US80.

Owens says Reed still hit the 18-wheeler but it was a minor crash and there were no serious injuries.

Once deputies had Reed in custody, they learned he was wanted on warrants out of Bossier Parish for aggravated robbery with a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle dating back to December 2021.

He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on those charges, in addition to evading arrest. Bond has not been set.