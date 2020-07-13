Man wanted in burglary of Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man wanted for burglarizing a business in south Shreveport.

The burlgary happened back on July 5 in the 6800 block of Line Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed the man breaking into the business.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-106771 with your tip.

