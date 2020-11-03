Man wanted in Carthage shooting turns himself in to police

CARTHAGE, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Carthage Sunday that left a man critically injured has turned himself in to police.

According to Carthage Texas Police Department, 29-year-old Cleveland King turned himself in on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called at 9:19 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Cook Street to investigate a report of shots fired. Minutes later, they learned a gunshot victim had shown up at UT Health Carthage.

Police say Bravion Coleman was shot in the neck, causing a “life-threatening permanent injury.” Investigators also found the vehicle that had been shot at.

Investigators identified King as the suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Panola County Detention Center.

Kings bond has been set at $100,000.

