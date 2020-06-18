Man wanted in Family Dollar theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man accused of stealing merchandise at a Family Dollar in Shreveport.

According to Shreveport Police, the theft happened on June 11 in the 7400 block of Line Ave.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and steal items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-093649 with your tip.

