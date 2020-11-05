Man wanted in robbery at Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a gas station in Shreveport.

The robbery happened back on Oct. 24 at the Chevron in the 2500 block of East 70th St.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed the man commiting a simple robbery inside the business.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7300, contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) -673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

