Man wanted in string of Shreveport business robberies

Crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man accused of robbing multiple businesses in Shreveport.

One of the robberies happened back in early November at the Circle K in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

According to Shreveport Police, a black male wearing dark clothing and a hoodie entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He ran away after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

None of the employees were injured and no shots were fired.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives with SPD’s Tactical Robbery Unit have reason to believe that this man is responsible for numerous business robberies.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

