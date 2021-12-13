Man wanted on warrant for stalking in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a stalking warrant.

According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Danny Dwayne Roach is wanted on a warrant for revocation of probation and stalking.

Roach is most recently known to drive a white extended cab pickup that is either a Chevy or GMC.

Anyone with information regarding Roach’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641.