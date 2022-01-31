TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana have arrested a man wanted on multiple felony warrants after he fled from police and hid in someone’s backyard to evade arrest Friday.

Police say 32-year-old Deandra Mitchell was wanted for burglary in Cass County and failure to register as a sex offender in Miller County, Arkansas. Officer Daniel Linn drove past the home of a relative of Mitchell’s to see if the suspect’s car was there. Mitchell spotted police near the location and sped off before officer Linn could turn his car around to make the stop.

The officer says he lost sight of Mitchell until he noticed Mitchell’s car in the front yard of a house at W. 29 and Pine Street with two flat tires. Mitchell then jumped out of the car and ran away.

According to police, a perimeter was set up quickly and Mitchell was found hiding in a backyard in the 2900 block of Main Street and arrested on the scene. Police say that a search of the car Mitchell was driving turned up a plastic bag containing methamphetamine that was wrapped inside of a shirt.

Mitchell was booked into Bi-State Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. A bond has not yet been set for these charges. There is also a hold on Mitchell for the outstanding felony warrants in the other jurisdictions.