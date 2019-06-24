Man with extensive criminal history accused of killing Shreveport mailman

Michael Gentry

(Source: SPD)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused of shooting and killing a mail carrier Saturday afternoon faces a second-degree murder charger.

32-year-old Michael Gentry has a long rap sheet dating back to 2007 and crossing state lines.

Gentry is accused in the death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams. Since 2007 Gentry has had several run-ins with the law in Louisiana and Texas.

His criminal record shows several theft charges, hit and run driving, driving while intoxicated, battery, illegally carrying a weapon and manufacturing and selling drugs.

“I have seen him come take mail to the door a couple of times. He was a really nice mailman. He didn’t have any problems with anybody. So honestly what happened was just a tragic wrong place wrong time situation,” said Paris Williams, Lakeville Townhomes resident.

The Shreveport Police along with the FBI are investigating the case.

Police say Williams was shot while delivering mail in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in the South Highland neighborhood.

We spoke to the president if the Shreveport Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers about Williams. He says he was not only a great co-worker but a great friend.

“He did his job professionally, he dressed professionally. He didn’t short cut his service customers. He would be the postman you would want to put on the poster and represent us,” said Daniel Hatchett, Shreveport Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

At this point, investigators do not believe there was any type of dispute between the men prior to the shooting.

This afternoon the US Attorney’s office said they are looking into possible federal charges since Williams was a US postal worker.

