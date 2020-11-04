Man, woman arrested for burglary in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Sabine Parish.

Thr burglary happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on LA Hwy 174 East of Pleasant Hill.

The victims, who had video surveillance in their home, contacted their neighbors after seeing that someone was inside their house. The neighbors then reported the burglary to Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the SPSO, the neighbors saw two people leave the house and gave a description of them and their vehicle to deputies. After the Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team Units pursued the vehicle for 15 miles the two people were taken into custody in a wooded area off of Cedar Grove Rd.

The man and woman were arrested and booked in to the Sabine Parish Detention Center on various charges. The man was also wanted from Desoto Parish for possession of stolen property.

