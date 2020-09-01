Man, woman wanted for using stolen credit card at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying two people accused of opening a credit card in someone else’s name and then using it to buy items at a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on July 28 at the Target in the 7000 block of Youree Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, a black male and a black female entered the store and opened a credit card in another person’s name without their consent. A short time later they made purchases using the credit card.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about the identities of these two people is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD: 20-119300.

