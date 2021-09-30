Man wounded after early morning shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after an early morning left a man wounded in south Shreveport.
The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Linwood Ave. at Flournoy Lucas Rd.
According to Shreveport Police, a man went to meet two other men to complete a sale of a pair of shoes following an online transaction. When the man arrived a passenger jumped out of the car, pulled out a gun and fired shots at him. The two suspects then drove away.
The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.