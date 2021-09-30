Man wounded after early morning shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - We will see a few more hit and miss showers and thunderstorms today, but I suspect we will be dry in most areas for much of the day. This scattered storm chance will be with us through the weekend, with drier air set to return early next week.

Your Thursday morning temperatures will be quite nice, in the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise under mostly cloudy skies. We are seeing a light fog develop across much of the region due to the cool temperatures and wet ground. We should see some sun mixed in with the clouds once the fog lifts early in the day, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.