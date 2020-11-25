Man wounded during shooting in Werner Park neighborhood, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood where a man was shot while standing on a street corner Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call around 9:17 p.m about a shooting on the corner of Rightway Avenue and Parkhurst Street. When they arrived at the 4900 block of Rightway Avenue, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. There is no word on how serious his injuries are, but police say he was shot twice.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.