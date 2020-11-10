Manhunt on for suspect who killed Houston police sergeant in rolling gun battle

HOUSTON (KPRC/NBC News) – The search for the gunman who killed a Houston police sergeant Monday during a shootout along the North Freeway continues Tuesday.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. on the outbound side feeder road of Interstate 45 North Freeway near the Little York Road exit.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said investigators are still trying to determine why Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, a 25-year veteran of HPD, engaged someone in a gun battle. He said Rios was hit during the exchange of gunfire and ran to a nearby motel for help. Rios collapsed and died at the scene, Acevedo said.

Two vehicles — a blue 4-door Mercedes and a black pickup — were involved in the incident, according to Acevedo. He said the Mercedes has been located, but police are still looking for the pickup and people who may have been involved in the incident.

Acevedo said officers are also looking for a Hispanic man who is in his mid- to late 20s and heavily tattooed. He said that man is believed to be the shooter.

“We are going to catch you,” Acevedo said. “Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in.”

An earlier tweet by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office that indicated a person believed to be connected to the shooting had surrendered to officers has been deleted.

Acevedo said Rios was on his way to work when the shootout happened.

The chief asked anyone with information about the case to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Rios’ death marks the fifth homicide in Houston on Monday.

Acevedo said Rios’ death also marks the fourth line-of-duty death for the Houston Police Department since December.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.