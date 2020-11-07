Manhunt on for three suspects who opened fire on robbery victim

A warrant charging attempted second-degree murder has been issued for (Top to bottom) Demetrius Allen, John B. Hickman III and Johnathan Russell. (Photos courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Red River Parish detectives are investigating a shooting that began in Natchitoches Parish on the morning of Oct. 1, 2020 and ended on US-71 in Red River Parish.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Demetrius Allen, 24. Johnathan Russell, 25 and John Hickman III, 26. charging each with one count of second-degree murder, along with other charges.



The three suspects. along with a fourth accomplice attempted a four-wheeler theft in Natchitoches Parish. The suspects fled the scene in a Dodge pickup and were followed by the victim as he was in communication with NPSO.

Once inside Red River Parish, the suspects began to open fire from their vehicle in the direction of the victim’s vehicle.



As a result of the investigation, RRSO obtained the arrest warrants.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact RRSO Detective Sgt. Carlos Ratliff’s office, (318) 932-4221; or cellphone: (318) 734-7802

