Manhunt on for West Monroe man who allegedly opened fire on LSP Trooper

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A manhunt for a West Monroe man considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly opened fire on a Louisiana State trooper.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Erroll Johnson, 31, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, after he led an LSP Trooper on a car chase that ended with an exchange of gunfire with the trooper.

It began around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, when troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun.

The preliminary investigation revealed a trooper from LSP’s Troop F in Monroe attempted to pull over the 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Johnson for a traffic violation.

But Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The trooper chased Johnson a short distance before Johnson stopped his vehicle and got out with a firearm.

After exiting the vehicle, Johnson and the trooper exchanged gunfire, followed by Johnson fleeing on foot and currently remains at large.

During the course of the incident, a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during this incident.

Because Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, the LSP asks anyone coming in contact with him to immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call LSP MFO Detectives at (318) 362-4596 or LSP Troop F at (318) 345-0000.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.