Manhunt underway after inmate escapes Dixon Correctional Institute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple agencies are involved in a manhunt underway for an inmate who escaped from prison this morning.

23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis escaped the Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson, Louisiana. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute from Claiborne Detention Center on March 22, 2021, and was a trustee. Cheevis is serving two consecutive sentences for crimes he committed in Caddo Parish in 2019, including aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team, East and West Feliciana Parish Sheriffs Offices, and the U.S. Marshalls have joined the Dixon Correctional Institute staff and Chase Team in the manhunt.

Police say he is 5′ 7″ and weighs 138 lbs. This case is still under investigation, no further details have been provided yet.

Previously Cheevious was on two years probation for illegal use of a weapon in Caddo Parish in 2018.