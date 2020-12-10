Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous suspect in East Texas

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect in East Texas.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for the suspect in the Huffines area near Primitive Baptist Church.

Investigators are encouraging everyone to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity by calling (903) 756-7511 or 911.

