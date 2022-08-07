Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A manhunt is underway in East Texas for a murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous after shooting two people Saturday afternoon and a Bowie County deputy later Saturday night.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar shot two people in Hooks just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a private road just outside of Hooks. Deputies arrived to find two victims, a man and a woman, shot outside of the home. Both were rushed to the hospital. The male, identified as 55-year-old Serafin Garcia-Alanis, died as a result of his injuries. The 52-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say she is stable.

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, is wanted for shooting two people in Hooks, one fatally, and for shooting a Bowie County deputy during a traffic stop. (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says the suspect left the scene in a vehicle that was later found wrecked in Sevier County, Arkansas. When a passerby stopped to check on him, he robbed them of their GMC pickup at gunpoint and fled northbound on US Highway 71 in the stolen vehicle.

Police say Aguilar shot a Bowie County deputy late Saturday night during a traffic stop on South Lake Drive in Texarkana. The deputy was later airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock after being taken to a local hospital.

Police say there is currently an extensive manhunt for Aguilar going on in the Leary/Redlick area after he abandoned the stolen pickup truck near the Loves Travel Center on Interstate 30.

The sheriff’s office says the firearm used in this crime has not been recovered and they believe Aguilar still has it. Police are asking anyone who Aguilar not to approach but to call 911 or contact local law enforcement immediately.

“If you see him or anything suspicious, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him. He is believed to still be armed and obviously dangerous,” Texarkana Texas police said in a Facebook post early Saturday morning.

BCSO says investigators are working on getting a warrant for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.