Mansfield man charged, accused of fatally shooting another man on Washington Street

Michael Whitaker Jr., 39, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Rashard Warmsley.

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mansfield man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a business where a man was mortally wounded Wednesday evening.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, 39-year-old Michael Whitaker Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Rashard Warmsley.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. at a Snack’s in the 500 block of Washington Street. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found Warmsley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to DeSoto Regional Emergency Room where he later died from his injuries. Whitaker Jr. was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

The shooting is under investigation by the Mansfield Police and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department.

