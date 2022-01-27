MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mansfield man faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison following his conviction on all counts in connection with a shooting at a Mansfield hotel in April 2021 that took the life of a 75-year-old clerk and critically wounded a guest.

A De Soto Parish Jury found 20-year-old Terry Dewayne Powell guilty Thursday of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

Powell fatally shot 75-year-old Lynda Palmer after robbing her of cash as she worked the front desk on the night shift at the Best Western Plus DeSoto Inn & Suites. He later shot and wounded hotel guest Matthew Yeager.

Yeager was found in a hallway after he called 911 to report he had been shot. Responding officers found Palmer’s body behind the front desk.

Powell left the scene after the shooting and was arrested a week later. He is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 14.