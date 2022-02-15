MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 20-year-old Mansfield man was sentenced Monday to what will amount to a life sentence without the possibility of parole plus 50 years for the robbery and murder of a Mansfield hotel clerk in April 2021.

A De Soto Parish jury convicted Terry DeWayne Powell in January of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Lynda Palmer, the night desk clerk at the Best Western Plus DeSoto Inn & Suites in the 600 block of Jenkins Street in Mansfield.

Powell also was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of hotel guest Matthew Yeager, as well as armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District Judge Amy Burford McCartney sentenced Powell to life in prison without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, which is mandatory in Louisiana.

An armed robbery conviction carries with it a 10- to 99-year sentence, all of which must be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. McCartney sentenced Powell to the maximum 99 years.

On the attempted second-degree murder conviction, McCartney sentenced Powell to 50 years, and on the attempted armed robbery conviction, she gave Powell an additional 49-and-one-half years.

McCartney stipulated that Powell will serve the second-degree murder and armed robbery sentences at the same time, and stipulated that the attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery sentence also will be served concurrently

However, the combined murder and robbery convictions and the combined attempted murder and attempted robbery convictions are to be served consecutively, thus giving Powel a life sentence plus an additional 50 years.