1 critically wounded in Mansfield shooting overnight

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mansfield Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man critically injured.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find that the victim had been shot numerous times. The victim was taken to LSU Medical Center by DeSoto EMS with life-threatening injuries.

A joint investigation with Mansfield Police and DeSoto Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Self at The Mansfield Police Department at 318-872-0520 or DeSoto Sheriff’s Sgt. Jordan Ebarb at 318-872-3956.

