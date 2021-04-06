Mansfield Police looking for person who crashed into local residence and left scene

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information identifying and leading to the arrest of an individual who crashed a vehicle into a Mansfield home and left the scene late Sunday night.

Mansfield Police say it happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle traveling north on Jacobs Street in Mansfield when for unknown reasons, it left the roadway, crossed over West Street and collided into a residence near the 700 block of Jacobs Street and then left the scene.

When they arrived, MPD officers determined the vehicle caused moderate damage to the home and then drove off.

A brick wall in the carport was hit, causing the bricks to shift several inches and bent supporting poles of the roof, causing the carport to become unstable.

Any information that can be provided, in addition to what has been collected regarding the vehicle involved, or the driver, can receive up to a $1,000 through Crime Stoppers if the information leads to the identification and/or arrest of the subject.

To submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers people may use www.P3Tips.com, or call 1-800-505-7867.

Both features to submit tips anonymously are also available in the DeSoto Parish Sheriff App. Any further questions regarding this case should be forwarded to Mansfield Police Department.