Mansfield police seek ID of man, woman involved in business theft

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two people who may have been involved in a theft at a Mansfield business.
The theft happened back on Feb. 5 at the Tractor Supply Co. in the 200 block of Lake Rd.
According to the Mansfield Police Department, a man and a woman were caught on camera stealing multiple items from the store. They were seen leaving in a white GMC SUV.
Anyone who can identify these people is urged to contact the Mansfield Police Department (318) 872-0520 and ask to speak with Det. Daniel Green.
