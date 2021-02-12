Mansfield police seek ID of man, woman involved in business theft

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two people who may have been involved in a theft at a Mansfield business.

The theft happened back on Feb. 5 at the Tractor Supply Co. in the 200 block of Lake Rd.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, a man and a woman were caught on camera stealing multiple items from the store. They were seen leaving in a white GMC SUV.

Anyone who can identify these people is urged to contact the Mansfield Police Department (318) 872-0520 and ask to speak with Det. Daniel Green.

